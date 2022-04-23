Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon in the Premier League.

The Gunners returned to winning ways in midweek with an impressive 4-2 victory away at London rivals Chelsea to give their top four hopes a big boost.

They can now deal a big blow to Manchester United’s hopes of finishing in the top four as victory today would establish a six-point cushion over the Red Devils with a game in hand.

Aaron Ramsdale slots into goal for Arsenal this afternoon, while at the back Arteta picks a four of Cedric, Gabriel, Ben White and Nuno Tavares.

Midfield sees Arteta select Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, while Bukyao Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe support Eddie Nketiah.

If changes are needed for the hosts then Arteta has options, including Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.

The last meeting between the two teams at the Emirates Stadium ended in a 0-0 draw, while Manchester United have not won a league game at the ground since 2017.

Arsenal Team vs Manchester United

Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Xhaka, Elneny, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Substitutes: Leno, Tomiyasu, Holding, Swanson, Lokonga, Azeez, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette