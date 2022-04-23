Newcastle United linked midfielder Lucas Paqueta will only make a decision over his future at Lyon at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been a big player for Lyon in an underwhelming season and has become the leader in the middle of the park following Bruno Guimaraes’ departure in January.

The Brazilian is a big presence in the dressing room but he is not one of the best-paid players in the Lyon squad.

Lyon are aware that they may have to give him a pay rise, but his future at the club is under the scanner due to interest from Paris Saint-Germain and clubs in England, including Newcastle.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the midfielder will only make a decision once the season is completed.

He wants to focus on the rest of the campaign and reflect once he goes on his summer break, meaning no imminent decision is due.

Newcastle are considering signing him from Lyon in the summer after tasting success with Guimaraes.

Guimaraes is also claimed to want his countryman to follow him to Newcastle.

The Magpies would be able to offer him a massive jump from his current wages if he decides to move to St. James’ Park.