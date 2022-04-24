People around Antonio Conte have insisted that there is no truth to talk he has put himself forward to take over at Paris Saint-Germain, according to football.london.

PSG are tipped to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino in the summer following the club’s failure to win the Champions League.

Tottenham boss Conte is claimed to have put himself forward to succeed Pochettino at the Parc des Princes, something which would be a big blow to Spurs if it happened.

However, some sources around Conte have insisted that there is no truth to the talk that he wants to quit Spurs and take over at PSG.

The switch talk could though put pressure on Tottenham to back Conte in the summer transfer window make sure the Italian lands his targets.

Conte is looking for Tottenham to deliver the players he needs to push the club on next season; Tottenham landed two players for Conte in January, bringing in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

PSG have comfortably won the French Ligue 1 title this season and currently sit with 78 points from 34 games, 16 points clear of second placed Marseille.

Spurs are likely to be able to more heavily back Conte if they can finish in the top four this season and book a spot in the Champions League.