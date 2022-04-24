Fixture: Chelsea vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his side and substitutes to lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.

Moyes is looking for his men to remain in the mix to finish in the top four in the league and taking all three points at Chelsea today would put the Hammers on 55 points, just five off fourth placed Arsenal.

They head into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw against Burnley have picked up just one point from their last two league games, with the Europa League demanding their attention.

Moyes has a centre-back shortage with Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma and Issa Diop all sidelined; Ogbonna is out for the season.

He continues to focus on the Europa League today with a host of players rested.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for the visitors this afternoon, while in defence Moyes picks a five of Vladimir Coufal, Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku.

Further up the pitch, West Ham deploy Mark Noble and Tomas Soucek, while Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma support Andriy Yarmolenko.

Moyes has options on the bench if needed, including Declan Rice, Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham United Team vs Chelsea

Fabianski, Coufal, Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell, Masuaku, Noble, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Yarmolenko

Substitutes: Areola, Fredericks, Alese, Rice, Kral, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Antonio