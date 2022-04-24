Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Fulham target Timo Hubers was watched in action by Premier League club scouts on Saturday, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Clubs are advancing with their planning for the approaching summer transfer window as they aim to bolster their squads.

Leeds have endured a leaky defence this season with a whopping 68 goals conceded in just 32 Premier League games, while Patrick Vieira is eyeing reinforcements for his Crystal Palace squad in the summer.

Fulham meanwhile have secured promotion to the Premier League and will be keen to bolster their options in advance of a campaign in the top flight.

Koln man Huber is the subject of interest from all three sides and three Premier League club scouts watched him play on Saturday.

The 26-year-old centre-back completed the full 90 minutes in Koln’s 3-1 Bundesliga win over Arminia Bielefeld.

Hubers has clocked 17 appearances in the Bundesliga for Koln this term, picking up six yellow cards in the process.

He will enter the final year of his Koln contract in the summer and the club may have to sanction his departure if an acceptable bid arrives.