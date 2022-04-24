Everton boss Frank Lampard has insisted that Leeds United remain in the relegation fight in the Premier League, after his side dropped into the bottom three.

Lampard was hoping for his side to upset the odds against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, but they went down to a 2-0 defeat which, combined with Burnley’s win over Wolves has put Everton in the drop zone.

Many feel that the battle is between Everton and Burnley to avoid finishing third from bottom, but Lampard is clear that Leeds are still at risk.

Leeds sit on 33 points from 32 games, two more than Burnley and four more than Everton.

Lampard said post match on Sky Sports: “It [where we are] will be talked about, but we had to assume Burnley would win today.

“Leeds are still in it, they play tomorrow.”

Crystal Palace are due to take on Leeds on Monday night and the Whites will be desperate to avoid defeat as they look to continue to pick up points and inch closer to safety.

The Whites have conceded 68 goals in the league this season, while Burnley have let in 45 goals and Everton have conceded 55 goals.