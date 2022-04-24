Leeds United are set to move away from Marcelo Bielsa’s approach to the Under-23s by giving more consideration to sending players out on loan this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Whites have been reluctant to send highly rated talents out on loan in recent years, with former boss Bielsa preferring to keep those he saw as having a clear route into the first team around the Elland Road set-up.

Right-back Cody Drameh had to force his way out of Leeds in the January transfer window to seal a loan move to Championship side Cardiff City, where he has since shone.

Now under Jesse Marsch, Leeds are moving away from the Bielsa model and towards sending more players in Drameh’s footsteps.

Bielsa also liked to mix senior players with the Under-23s in training with an aim to create larger training groups, but his successor Marsch is already moving towards keeping the two squads separate.

Marsch is expected to have a deeper first team squad and rely less on bringing in Under-23s players to fill any gaps.

Leeds rejected loan bids earlier this season for winger Crysencio Summerville and midfielder Sean McGurk. Midfielder Lewis Bate and defender Charlie Cresswell also attracted interest.

The club will look to make sure those players they do send out on loan play regular first team football as Drameh has at Cardiff.