Fixture: Chelsea vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Chelsea have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to David Moyes’ West Ham United outfit at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has seen his side lose three of their last four games at Stamford Bridge, with the most recent setback coming in midweek against Arsenal, who ran out 4-2 winners.

The German will be looking for a reaction from his side this afternoon, with Arsenal having closed to within two points of third placed Chelsea.

Tuchel is without Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell.

Edouard Mendy is picked between the sticks for Chelsea today, while at the back Tuchel picks a three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen.

As his wing-backs today, Tuchel selects Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marcos Alonso, with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante in midfield. Mason Mount and Kai Havertz support Timo Werner.

The Chelsea boss has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech.

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Havertz

Substitutes: Kepa, Chalobah, Kenedy, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku