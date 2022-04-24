Anthony Gordon does not feel Everton can fault their efforts at Anfield, despite losing 2-0 against Liverpool and dropping into the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Everton were hoping to be compact, break up the play to stop Liverpool get going and go back to Goodison Park with at least a point from the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool made the breakthrough just after the hour mark through Andrew Robertson though, before Divock Origi then killed off the visitors by scoring five minutes from time.

Everton are now inside the relegation zone in the Premier League, but Gordon is not downhearted by the performance the Toffees produced at Anfield.

He feels Everton gave everything they had and were simply the victims of a Liverpool outfit in good form.

“We can’t fault our efforts. It’s a tough place to come”, Gordon said post match on Sky Sports.

“[Our plan was] just to make it difficult for them. They’re in really good form.

“Throw them off a bit and hopefully take our chances but unfortunately they scored two goals.”

Gordon continued: “I had a couple where I could have done better. I’ll work on it and become better.

“We stuck in. We stuck together. It was a good performance for a lot of the game but they showed their quality in the end”, he added.

Everton now have a full week to prepare for the visit of Chelsea to Goodison Park next weekend and the pressure will be on to pick up all three points.