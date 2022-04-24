Former Ajax star Wim Kieft has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Manchester United even under Erik ten Hag and feels the Dutchman will want his goalscoring prowess in his squad.

Ronaldo is Manchester United’s top scorer this season with 22 goals in all competitions and many feel without him the Red Devils would have been in even more dire straits.

Ten Hag will take charge of the squad as their new manager at the end of the season and there are suggestions that Ronaldo could find it hard to fit into the Dutchman’s plans given his style of play.

But Kieft stressed that it is unlikely to be that complicated and the Portuguese will continue to be part of Ten Hag’s plans given his ability to score goals, which is an asset for any team.

The former Ajax star stressed that it would be extremely hard to find a replacement for Ronaldo and the veteran forward would also have the added incentive of wanting to be at his best ahead of the World Cup.

Kieft wrote in his column for Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “It doesn’t have to be all that complicated.

“Ronaldo has a permanent contract with United and is eager to shine again in November and December at the World Cup in Qatar.

“He is just going to play, even under Ten Hag at the age of 37.

“Although Ronaldo has not played in every game, he has already scored more than 20 goals.

“In a very bad team.

“It’s easier to bring in changes to a process when you have a top scorer who is good for 25 to 30 goals every season.

“Where do you think you can get a replacement for such a person?

“And then he is also the mega star in the commercial and sporting field.”

Ronaldo has been linked with a potential exit from Old Trafford this summer and it remains to be seen if he stays at the club under Ten Hag.