Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has insisted that the Whites cannot take survival for granted at this stage of the season, but is of the view that the teams below them will not be able to pick up many more points.

Leeds’ win over Watford a fortnight ago allowed them to build a considerable gap over the teams in the relegation zone, but the table has become tighter since then.

Burnley have moved out of the relegation zone after picking up seven points from their last three games and Leeds only have a four-point lead over Everton, who are 18th in the league table.

Gray stressed that Leeds cannot take anything for granted and insists that they still need to pick points from their last six league games, starting with Crystal Palace tonight.

The Leeds legend does not see the team below the Whites picking up enough points to catch them, but insisted that Jesse Marsch’s side cannot discount the possibility of one of the teams putting together a string of results together in the coming weeks.

Gray said on LUTV: “The run-in is still very important.

“We are sitting here and talking that we are a bit more relaxed after the Watford game, but there are still a lot of tough games in front of us and we have got to pick up points.

“People talking about the teams at the bottom struggling and they are and I cannot see the teams at the bottom picking up enough points now to catch us, but you can never tell in football.

“Somebody comes out of the pack and goes on a little run, strings a few victories together and puts people under pressure.”

Leeds will look to further consolidate their position by getting a result against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tonight.