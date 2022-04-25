David Prutton has backed Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw to work through his latest injury setback and stressed he has shown that he possesses the mental and emotional strength to return to the pitch stronger.

Forshaw has played a key role for Leeds in the middle of the park this season, making 23 top flight appearances having returned to the pitch from a lengthy spell on the sidelines owing to a hip injury.

However, the midfielder has now suffered yet another injury setback as he fractured his kneecap in training, which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Former Whites star Prutton has admitted he feels sorry for Forshaw, but backed him to work through the tough spell out of action.

Prutton stressed that Forshaw has already showed that he has the mental and emotional reserves to persevere and come back stronger from an injury, which he will be able to do again.

“Jesse [Marsch] has confirmed that Kalvin Phillips will make his first start [against Crystal Palace] since injuring his hamstring in December but Leeds have lost Adam Forshaw to a fractured kneecap and it’s like any rhythm of a season in that when one player drops out another comes back”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Adam was one of those players who was in a tricky situation that was really pulling his weight and I really feel for him with this injury.

“When you read the phrase ‘fractured kneecap’ you think ‘crikey’ but even six weeks is poor timing because, obviously, it negates the rest of this season and eats into the off season for him.

“But, given what he has been through, he has obviously got the mental and emotional reserves to be able to work through it, and we obviously all wish him the absolute best.”

Even though Leeds will miss Forshaw for the rest of the reason, they could be in for some good news on the injury front soon, as striker Patrick Bamford is expected to be back out on the grass this week as he continues his recovery from a torn plantar fascia in his foot.