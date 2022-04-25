Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch insists that he is learning more and more about the identity of Yorkshire and is loving it.

Marsch is still new to the English scene having only arrived in late February following the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa.

He has made a quick impact at Elland Road, helping Leeds to pick up eleven points from their last five games and move towards securing another season of Premier League football.

The 48-year-old has also started to get the fans on his side following an impressive start and is helping his cause by engaging in the job of trying to learn all about the identity of Yorkshire and its people.

“I’m all about experiences in life, so coming here to Leeds United, I’m learning more and more about the identity of Yorkshire and what the people are like”, Marsch was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

Marsch revealed that the people of Yorkshire have all been positive towards him.

“I can only say that I am loving it. The people have been fantastic and everyone has been positive.”

The Leeds manager insists that the best thing he can do for the city is to help the Whites win matches.

“I’m enjoying the experience, so the best thing I can do for Yorkshire is to help our team win matches.

“That’s what I’m dedicating myself to on a daily basis and I know we’ve got the energy here right now at the training ground.”

Marsch has previously managed in Austria and Germany, as well as his native United States.