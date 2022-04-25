Rio Ferdinand believes Thiago Alcantara is happy at Liverpool, but bemoaned Manchester United’s failure to sign him when he wanted to join the Red Devils.

Thiago is shining for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and produced a superb display recently when the Reds crushed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield.

He is being lauded for his impact at Liverpool this term as Klopp’s men chase an incredible quadruple of trophies.

Thiago did come close to joining Manchester United when David Moyes was in charge though and Ferdinand admits he spoke to the Spaniard and he was keen to sign.

Moyes blocked the transfer and Thiago is now in England, but plying his trade for Liverpool – it is something Ferdinand would like to forget.

“Let’s move on [from talking about Manchester United could have signed Thiago]” Ferdinand said, looking downbeat, on Vibe With Five.

Ferdinand recalled a conversation he had with Thiago, but admits the player looks happy at Liverpool.

“I spoke to him at the time, he speaks perfect English.

“Great guy, he wanted to come to United.

“But now you look at him there [at Liverpool] and he couldn’t be happier.”

Thiago has so far featured in 31 games for the Reds this season, making five goal contributions.

Liverpool boss Klopp will be hoping that Thiago remains fit as the crucial games keep coming for the Reds.