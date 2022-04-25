Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has selected his starting line-up and substitutes to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League this evening.

The American tactician was handed the task of keeping the Whites clear of the drop zone in the Premier League after the club sacked Marcelo Bielsa.

Marsch has so far enjoyed a new manager bounce, with Leeds winning three of their last four games, while tonight’s opponents Crystal Palace have now lost three games on the bounce.

Leeds have also beaten the Eagles in both of their previous two encounters and will fancy their chances of a third success this evening.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds at Selhurst Park, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas are full-backs. In central defence, Marsch selects Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente.

Midfield sees the Whites deploy Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich, while Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Rodrigo support Daniel James.

If Marsch wants to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Lewis Bate and Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds United Team vs Crystal Palace

Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, James, Raphinha, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Firpo, Koch, Struijk, Cresswell, Kenneh, Bate, Greenwood, Gelhardt