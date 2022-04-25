Manchester City are wary of the possibility of being dragged into a transfer saga around Declan Rice in the summer, with the player valued around £150m by his club West Ham United, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Cityzens are set to see a departure in midfield in the summer, as veteran Fernandinho has confirmed that this is his last season at the club.

Manchester City are expected to seal a move for striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the next window, but they are yet to decide whether they need reinforcements in the middle of the park.

The Mancunians are currently evaluating whether they need to splash the cash on a world class midfielder in the summer, and West Ham star Rice has remained firmly in their sights.

However, Manchester City are wary of being pulled into a transfer saga in the summer if they swoop for Rice.

The Hammers are not planning to let Rice leave the club in the next window, and have claimed that a fee in the £150m range will be needed for them to at least think about selling their star.

Manchester City failed with their efforts to snap up Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur last summer as they were unable to match the mammoth price tag on the striker’s head and they are not keen on being dragged into a similar situation again, this time with Rice.

But the Irons star has rejected a third offer from his club to renew his contract as he is open to moving to club in the summer, where he will be able to get his hands on the biggest trophies, including the Champions League.

Although West Ham are determined to keep hold of Rice, it remains to be seen whether Manchester City will also enter the race for his signature, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea already keen on him.