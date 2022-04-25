Richard Keys has dubbed incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag “Erik ten Months” as he is not convinced about the Dutchman’s appointment and believes he will also be shown the exit door after a short spell at Old Trafford.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in the summer of 2013, the Red Devils have had four permanent managerial appointments, but they are yet to win a single Premier League title or a Champions League in that period.

Manchester United announced that current Ajax coach Ten Hag will be taking the permanent reins at Old Trafford ahead of next season and will oversee a major rebuild at the club, while replacing interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The Dutchman’s appointment has been mostly met with a positive response from the Red Devils faithful, but former Sky Sports anchor Keys does not see him lasting long in the role and has dubbed him as “Erik ten Months”.

Keys questioned why none of Europe’s top clubs other than Manchester United went for Ten Hag if he was such a good manager and stressed he has got his work cut out in turning the fortunes around at the Mancunians.

“Erik ten Months is confirmed in the most uncomfortable hot-seat of all”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I genuinely wish him well. I hope he gets beyond the 10 months or so that United coaches are generally given – a pattern set after the sacking of David Moyes.

“Ten Months might turn out to be a stroke of genius by football director John Murtough and Darren Fletcher – but I have to wonder – what was the rush to appoint him?

“Not one of the other big clubs in Europe was chasing him. Not one. So why did United dive in headlong now?

“As I write Poch [Mauricio Pochettino] looks as though he’ll be on the market.

“I still don’t believe [Antonio] Conte is in for the long haul at Spurs.

“There are so many other options. But it’s done.

“Ten Months has got his work cut out and I fear he’ll go the same way as the others.”

At present Ten Hag is on course to lead Ajax to the Eredivisie title, while Manchester United under Rangnick are sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of a top four finish.