Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has vowed his side will be brave when they take on Manchester City, after recording a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Marsch’s side stood firm in London on Monday night to keep a clean sheet and take a point away from their clash with Crystal Palace.

They now sit five points above 18th placed Everton, but some fans are concerned that all three were needed against the Eagles due to a tough fixture list, which sees Manchester City head to Elland Road next.

Marsch thinks a clean sheet at Selhurst Park is a big positive and is now looking for Leeds to be brave when they play Manchester City.

“We need to find ways of being a bit more dangerous, but a clean sheet and a draw is a big, big positive”, Marsch told the BBC.

“Kalvin Phillips is a big presence in our team and a big boost to have him back.

“I thought both teams fought for the points but it was respectful.

“The pressure was always going to be big no matter what.

“The challenge against Manchester City is like no other.

“We are excited for it and will play brave, but I know how good City are, they are the best team in the world.”

After facing Manchester City, Leeds will then take on London pair Arsenal and Chelsea, before their final two games of the season come against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.