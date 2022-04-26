Simon Jordan has urged Andrea Radrizzani to invest more in Leeds United to ensure they can reach their full potential, as he feels they are one of the top eight clubs in the Premier League based on scale, passion and history.

The Whites enjoyed a brilliant first season back in the Premier League following a 16-year-absence, as they finished the 2020/21 campaign in ninth.

However, Leeds are currently going through a much tougher season and are locked in a relegation battle, with only five points separating them from the drop zone.

Former Crystal Palace owner Jordan is of the view that Leeds are one of the top eight sides in the Premier League based on scale, passion and history but feels their current ownership have not spent enough on player recruitment at the club to match that status.

Jordan urged Whites supremo Radrizzani to bankroll the club to higher degree to ensure that they can reach their full potential in the top flight, as a spend of £50m will not do the trick.

“If they [Leeds] come out of the blocks in the summer after surviving in the Premier League, and learning the lessons of what it looks like, one season they were enthused by you, the next season people being worried by you, a change of culture, an American coach, American ownership model going in as well, maybe they will come out swinging with a £100m plus spend and support that observation”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“[Based on the] size and scale of that football club, every day in the top half of the league, every day in the top eight of the league because the scale and passion and commitment and history of this football club and the feeling about it is there.

“Now they have got to match it with the dough.

“He has got the ability to do this because he knows his way around the media world and they have got American investors.

“So, I would not be surprised if he I going to make this sort of claim, he cannot make it on £50m spends.

“He cannot make a case for Leeds United to be a top six side on £50m spend, he cannot.”

Leeds have five games remaining this season to ensure their top flight safety, with the first of them coming against Manchester City at the weekend.