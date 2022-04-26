Antonio Conte’s camp have already put forward a plan to Paris Saint-Germain during informal talks between the two sides amidst rumours of him leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to French journalist Julien Laurens.

Conte’s future at Tottenham is under the scanner while he pushes his side to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

PSG are likely to sever ties with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season and the Italian is one of their preferred candidates.

There are claims that Conte has already offered himself to PSG and informal talks have already taken place between his camp and the Parisians.

Laurens insisted that the 52-year-old’s camp have had extensive informal talks with PSG and the club already have the plan Conte has for them.

The French journalist said on talkSPORT: “He has already offered himself to PSG.

“He has already kind of put a plan together even about Paris, who he wants to work with over there, what kind of money he is looking for.

“He might well stay at Spurs but if PSG can’t get Zidane and sack Pochettino, he would certainly be on the shortlist.

“Certainly I believe what I have been told that in the informal talks, it’s not Conte himself directly, it’s the people around him, but there is already been talks about we would like to be here, we would like to do this and that, different sporting directors, and not just Fabio Paratici, but others who he has worked with before, can also come with him.

“All of that [has been discussed].”

Conte is reportedly waiting to see Tottenham’s plans for next season before taking a call on whether to stay at Spurs.