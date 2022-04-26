Daniel Levy’s commitment to overhauling the Tottenham Hotspur squad in the summer is set to determine Antonio Conte’s future at the club, according to The Athletic.

Conte is trying to help Tottenham reach the Champions League next season but there are question marks about whether he will be at the club in the 2022/23 campaign.

The Italian has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, who are expected to show Mauricio Pochettino the door at the end of the season.

The 52-year-old has remained non-committal about his future at Spurs and the jury is out on how long he will remain in north London.

And it has been claimed that Levy’s commitment to bringing in fresh players and overhauling the squad is likely to decide Conte’s future at Tottenham in the summer.

The Spurs boss wants to bring in half-a-dozen players in the next transfer window to overhaul his squad.

Conte has often indicated that just fighting for the top four is not his view and he wants the club to properly challenge for the Premier League.

The Italian wants to close the gap to the top two regardless of where Tottenham finish this season.

He will sit down with Levy and football director Fabio Paratici at the end of the season to discuss plans for next season.

Conte could consider moving on if Spurs are not prepared to match his ambitions and give him the backing he wants in the summer.