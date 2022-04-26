Inter have no intention of letting go of striker Martin Satriano, who is on the transfer radar of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the summer transfer window.

The hitman is currently playing his trade on a six-month loan at French Ligue 1 side Brest, having joined from Inter in January.

Satriano has managed to impress in France, scoring four goals in 12 Ligue1 appearances for Brest and catching the eye in the process.

The 21-year-old’s performances have seen him attract interest from French giants Lille and Marseille, while Premier League heavyweights Spurs and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on him.

Chelsea are currently mulling over the possibility of letting strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner leave the club in the summer, while Tottenham are keen on bringing in a new hitman to support Harry Kane, and both clubs are monitoring Satriano’s progress at Brest.

However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter have no intention of selling Satriano in the forthcoming window, which is a blow for his potential suitors, including the likes of the Blues and Spurs.

The Nerazzurri are impressed with Satrianos’s development at Brest and want to loan him to them for another season in a bid to help raise his game even further.

Inter see Satriano playing a part in their squad in the long run and are not planning to let him leave the club in the near future.