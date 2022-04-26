Liverpool have gone on the offensive to win the race for Aurelien Tchouameni, who is also wanted by Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old is among the most highly rated young midfielders in Europe at present and is emerging as one of the hottest properties in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, Spanish giants Real Madrid and the Premier League trio of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all keen on Tchouameni, who is expected to leave Monaco in the next window.

The chase for Tchouameni’s services for next season though appears to be coming down to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Liverpool have gone on the offensive to land the Monaco man just when it appeared he was Real Madrid bound.

While both clubs are equal in their sporting project, the Reds currently hold the financial edge over Real Madrid in the race for Tchouameni.

Real Madrid are struggling to match the financial demands needed to seal a move, while Liverpool are in a better position to sort out a deal.

Any swoop for Tchouameni in the summer is expected to cost a potential suitor well over the €50m mark and it remains to be seen where he ends up playing next season.