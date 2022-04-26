Tottenham Hotspur full-back target Djed Spence has five offers on his table ahead of the summer transfer window, with there having been loose contact with Bayern Munich.

Spence is on loan at Nottingham Forest and he still has two years left on his contract at Middlesbrough, but he is largely expected to move on from Boro in the summer.

Tottenham have long been keeping tabs on him with a view to taking him to the Premier League and were linked with a possible move for him in January.

Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in the defender, while it has been claimed that Spence’s dream is to one day play for Manchester United.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, five offers sit on the right-back’s table as he ponders over his next destination ahead of the summer.

He is likely to be playing in the Premier League next season but he is yet to choose his next club.

Middlesbrough want anywhere between €12m to €15m before agreeing to sell Spence in the summer.

Bayern Munich are also interested in him and there are suggestions that some contact still remains between the Bavarians and the right-back’s representatives, but it is loose.