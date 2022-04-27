The agents of Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko are in Italy now to hold talks with AC Milan over the midfielder’s future.

The Chelsea midfielder joined AC Milan on a two-year loan last summer with an obligation to buy based on him hitting certain targets.

He is still scheduled to stay at Milan next season based on their loan agreement with Chelsea, but he has fallen out of favour with Stefano Pioli.

The Frenchman has not played a single minute of football since January and is firmly on the fringes of the squad despite being part of the bench regularly.

According to Italian outlet MilanNews.it, his agents are now in Italy to hold talks with the Serie A giants and determine his future.

Bakayoko’s representatives are looking to assess whether AC Milan want him to stay next season.

There are suggestions that AC Milan are considering cutting their losses and ending his loan stint at the end of the campaign.

Bakayoko appears surplus to requirements at Chelsea and if he returns early the club may look to again move him on.