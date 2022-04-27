Newcastle United and Wolves have suffered a blow to their hopes of signing Hugo Ekitike as he is prepared to reject Premier League offers in favour of joining Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The 19-year-old French forward has been on Newcastle’s radar since January and the club only failed to sign him in the winter as he was not keen to move in the middle of the season.

The teenage striker is on Newcastle’s wish list and the club are plotting to push on with an attempt to sign him again in the summer, while Wolves are also actively tracking him.

Reims are likely to lose the hitman when the summer transfer window opens, but he may not be playing in the Premier League.

And according to German daily Bild, Ekitike has his heart set on a move to Dortmund ahead of next season.

The Frenchman is one of the forwards Dortmund are closely tracking ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ekitike is aware of the interest from the Bundesliga giants and would prefer to move to the Westfalenstadion in the coming months over other options.

The Frenchman is prepared to reject offers from the Premier League in favour of joining BVB.

It has also been claimed that Reims would be prepared to accept an offer in the region of €20m to €25m in the summer.