Sebastien Haller has warned Eintracht Frankfurt to not focus on any individual players when they take on West Ham United in the semi-finals of the Europa League, as they have quality across the board.

The London Stadium on Thursday is set to play host to one of West Ham’s biggest games in their history, as Frankfurt will visit in the first leg of their Europa League semi-finals clash.

West Ham have been excellent in Europe this season, with only two losses to their name in ten outings, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice being among their standout players.

However, Ajax hitman Haller, who played for both Frankfurt and West Ham, has warned the Germans that they should not focus on any individuals while taking on the Irons across two legs in the European competition.

Haller explained that West Ham have top class players in every position and know how to play on the counter-attack, and as such Frankfurt should always be on their toes during the entirety of their two semi-final clashes.

Asked who he thinks is the danger man in the West Ham team, Haller told Frankfurt’s official site: “As I said, the individual quality of players at West Ham is very high in every position.

“Therefore, Eintracht must not focus on individuals, but must remain vigilant at all times.

“West Ham know how to play on the counter-attack.

“But Frankfurt loves this fast style of play.

“I think it’s going to be two really fun games.”

West Ham beat Frankfurt in the last European semi-final they played in 1976, and the Hammers faithful will be hoping for a repeat, this time in the Europa League.