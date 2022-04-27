Chris Sutton has questioned why Celtic star Cameron Carter-Vickers in not on the final shortlist for PFA Scotland Player Of The Year Award, as he has been the best player in the league by some margin.

Carter-Vickers joined the Hoops last summer on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

The centre-back has had a stellar campaign north of the border and has played a key role in helping Celtic climb to the top of the standings and become the favourites to clinch the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Carter-Vickers’ performances have seen him being named in the PFA Scotland’s Team Of The Year this season and many were expecting him to at least be among the final nominees for the league’s Player Of The Year Award, but he has failed to make that list.

Celtic legend Sutton has questioned why the Spurs loanee has failed to make the final cut for Player Of The Year Award, despite him being the best player in the league.

“The best player in Scotland this season has been Cameron Carter-Vickers by a stretch”, Sutton wrote on Twitter.

“How is he not on the list??”

Although Carter-Vickers is not nominated for the Player Of The Year Award, his Hoops team-mates Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic are among the four finalists, along with Ross County forward Regan Charles-Cook and Hearts captain Craig Gordon.