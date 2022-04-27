On-loan Tottenham Hotspur star Bryan Gil has insisted that he made an excellent decision by joining Valencia in January.

Signed in the summer, Gil struggled to get playing time for Spurs in the first half of the season, starting no games in the league and only making second-half cameos in his nine appearances.

At Valencia however, the young winger has found minutes much easier to come by, making eleven starts in all so far, and he helped his team reach the final of the Copa del Rey.

Gil explained that the decision to go on loan was a unanimous one as Spurs themselves wanted him to get more minutes under his belt.

All in all, the winger is happy to have made the switch to Spain and thinks the decision to do so was a great one.

Speaking to Spanish outlet LaLiga World, Gil said: “I was in England at home when my agent rang me about Valencia’s offer.

“I had to talk to my parent club, Tottenham, and they said they’d like to see me get games under my belt.

“Things have gone pretty well since I arrived and I’m very happy.

“It was a great decision to come here.

“I wanted to get games and I thought I’d get the chance here.

“Obviously when you arrive at a club you have to prove yourself.

“But I already knew some of the guys here, like Carlos and Jose Gaya, and I think it helped me to settle quickly.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the young winger, whether he ends up becoming part of the first team in north London or goes out on loan, but for the moment it appears Gil is satisfied in Valencia.