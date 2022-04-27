The representatives of Manchester City target Rafael Leao have received a big-money offer from a non-Italian club amidst AC Milan’s attempts to get him signed up on a new contract.

The 22-year-old winger is enjoying a fine season at the San Siro and has scored 12 times and registered seven assists in all competitions.

The Rossoneri have been in talks with his camp over a new four-year deal worth €4.5m per season and are hopeful that he will soon sign on fresh terms.

Manchester City have been linked with a move for him, but the Serie A giants have been confident of holding on to him this summer.

But according to Italian outlet MilanNews.it, AC Milan are now facing a fight to keep Leao at the San Siro amidst serious interest from an unnamed non-Italian club.

It has been claimed that Leao’s entourage have received a big-money offer from an unnamed club in Europe and it remains to be seen if it is Manchester City.

The approach has made the winger and his camp assess their future as AC Milan continue to push him to sign a new deal.

The Rossoneri do not plan to sell him but an offer of around €70m to €80m is likely to change their minds.

Leao is also not completely satisfied with the new contract offer on his table from the Serie A giants and wants more money in terms of salary than AC Milan have proposed.