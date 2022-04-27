Gordon Dalziel is of the view that Calvin Bassey has a lot more to offer on the pitch for Rangers having managed to nail down a first team starting spot this season.

Bassey has been on the books at Rangers since the summer of 2020, but was only playing a bit part role in the squad until this season.

The 22-year-old has evolved into a key player at Rangers in the current campaign and was recently named as the club’s Young Player Of The Year.

Former Gers star Dalziel is impressed with Bassey’s progress as he has achieved his goal of becoming one of the first names on the team-sheet at the club, and has hailed him as a player blessed with great ability.

Dalziel insists Bassey has got a lot left to offer for Rangers and has backed him to get even better with each passing game.

“What he [Bassey] has achieved this season is that he is a number one pick now, whether it is at left centre-back or left-back and I think that what his goal was”, Dalziel said on Clyde1’s Superscoreboard.

“I think he has got a lot left in his locker.

“I think he will get better the more games you see him.

“He is certainly a player with great ability but I just feel that in the team [PFA Scotland Team Of The Year], looking at it, him or Josip Juranovic, I just think Juranovic is a class act.”

Rangers fans will be hoping Bassey will go from strength to strength under the watchful eye of Giovanni van Bronckhorst and become a stalwart in defence for years to come.