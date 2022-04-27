Newcastle United are not willing to give the time of the day to any bids for midfield star Bruno Guimaraes in the summer, according to Chronicle Live.

Signed from French club Lyon in January, Guimaraes has impressed in the Magpies shirt so far and has played a big part in the club’s revival after three straight recent defeats.

After initially being used mostly as a substitute, the midfielder has now made seven starts for the Magpies and has scored three goals and provided one assist in their current four-game winning run.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the midfielder after his impressive start to life at St. James Park.

However, the Newcastle hierarchy have made it clear that they will not entertain any offers for the midfield star in the summer.

Real Madrid, for their part, have also resigned themselves to knowing that the summer is not the right time to pursue the Brazilian.

Newcastle have signed up Guimaraes on a long-term deal until the summer of 2026 and having signed him just in January, coupled with his impressive form, they are in no hurry to part with him.

In the new season, Guimaraes will be hoping that he continues his form for the Magpies and his team start the campaign better than this term so that they do not worry about relegation trouble and instead focus on higher objectives.