Former Paris Saint-Germain star Jerome Rothen has insisted that Antonio Conte is not the right man to lead the French giants as he only wants the job because of the money on offer and stressed he needs to stay at Tottenham Hotspur.

Le Parisiens are currently mulling over the possibility of showing coach Mauricio Pochettino the exit door as he failed to lead them to the Champions League trophy this season.

Tottenham boss Conte is among the names on PSG’s list of preferred candidates to take over from Pochettino, and there have been claims that the Italian has already offered himself to the French giants, while giving them an idea about his wage demands.

However, former PSG star Rothen does not think Conte is the right man to take the Ligue 1 giants forward and has stressed he needs to stay at Tottenham.

Rothen claimed that Conte’s financial demands suggests that he is only keen on the PSG job because of the opportunity to earn a lucrative contract, while what they actually need is a manager that is passionate about football.

Asked whether he thinks Conte is the right man for the PSG job, Rothen said on French radio station RMC : “Of course not, of course not.

“Having heard these demands, stay where you are.

“Moreover, don’t come to a club like Paris Saint-Germain, who need to restore their image.

“To rebuild a much healthier image, you need passionate people, who are passionate about football.

“I’m not saying that Conte isn’t passionate about football, but apparently, he’s more passionate about his cheque book than coaching Tottenham, Paris or another team.

“So that is already problematic.

“He wouldn’t be the first coach to come [just for the cash] because financially it’s complicated to refuse an offer like the one PSG can offer you.

“This was the case with Pochettino, with [Thomas] Tuchel and with [Unai] Emery, that’s the reality!”

Conte is tipped to hold a meeting with the Spurs hierarchy in the summer to decide whether to remain at the club.