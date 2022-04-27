Eintracht Frankfurt president Peter Fischer has claimed that taking on West Ham United in the Europa League semi-finals tie will be a more difficult challenge than the one they had in the previous round against Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Hammers are gearing up to host Frankfurt at the London Stadium in the first leg of their Europa League semi-finals tie on Thursday.

While West Ham beat Ligue 1 giants Lyon in the quarter-finals, the Bundesliga side booked a place in the semi-finals by knocking out one of the former favourites in the competition, Spanish heavyweights Barcelona.

However, Frankfurt president Fischer has admitted that he is expecting a tougher test for his team against West Ham than they faced when they locked horns with the Blaugrana.

Asked whether he thinks it will be easier for Frankfurt to take on West Ham than it was against Barcelona, Fischer was quoted as saying by German daily Bild: “Many underestimate West Ham.

“The semi-finals there will be more difficult.”

Fischer also insists that away fans are not treated well in England, and claimed the Frankfurt faithful were kicked out of Stamford Bridge when they cheered for their team in a previous clash against Chelsea.

“It’s a shame how things are handled in England.

“At Chelsea, our fans who bought their tickets were kicked out if they applauded Eintracht.

“We were not treated well there.”

The Hammers will be determined to make their home advantage count on Thursday and get a win, while the reverse fixture in Germany is pencilled in for 5th May.