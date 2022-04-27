Wolves are considering replacements for Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, who is a target for Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester United this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 25-year-old midfielder has two years left on his contract at Wolves and the club are now prepared to sell him.

The Premier League club are aware that Neves wants to move on to bigger things and are preparing for life following his potential departure.

The midfielder is believed to be a target for Manchester United, who are in the market to bring in a defensive midfielder this summer.

And it has been claimed Wolves are now considering options to replace Neves over the summer transfer window.

Wolves are keen to secure a replacement before cashing in on the Portugal international this summer.

Bruno Lage recently claimed that Neves is worth £100m, but Wolves are expected to sell for a much lower fee.

Barcelona are also believed to be considering making a move for the player in the coming transfer window.

Apart from Manchester United, Arsenal are the other Premier League club who have their eyes on Neves.