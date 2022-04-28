Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is of the opinion that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is so influential that he will be part of footballing conversations even half a century from now.

At Barcelona, in his first coaching role, the current Citizens boss adopted the style known as ‘Tiki-Taka’ that shaped not only the La Liga club for the future but also the Spanish team.

Even after leaving the Spanish giants, success has followed Guardiola, whether it be at Bayern Munich or his current job in Manchester.

Slot thinks that Guardiola will not only be remembered 50 years from now but his footballing philosophies will also still be talked about.

“Guardiola will still be talked about fifty years from now”, Slot was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet fcupdate.nl.

“What he does is so amazing.

“So beautiful for football as well.

“You see so many teams defending with all their might, but not him.”

The Feyenoord boss is keeping his fingers crossed he still gets to witness Guardiola’s football a few years from now and hopes that a great many coaches will have taken the Catalan as an inspiration.

“In a few years time I will still be happy that I was able to watch this football, hopefully he has inspired many coaches”, Slot added.

Guardiola has often been placed high on lists of the game’s current managers and coaches like Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and Xavi at Barcelona are considered his proteges.