Brentford manager Thomas Frank has insisted that at this moment in time Old Trafford is not as intimidating as Anfield or the Etihad.

Manchester United’s recent away form has been drastically inferior to their home run but they were knocked out of both cups as well as the Champions League at Old Trafford.

Out of their recent two home victories, only Cristiano Ronaldo hat-tricks were the difference-makers, and earlier in the month bottom of the table Norwich City put two goals past them.

The Bees take on the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Monday, with them having already won by a 4-1 scoreline at Stamford Bridge this month.

Frank believes that the difficulty of playing at a ground depends on the form of the home team and in his opinion, the Etihad and Anfield have overtaken Old Trafford for tough trips; Brentford lost 3-0 at Liverpool and 2-0 at Manchester City.

“That depends on the form of the team”, Frank said in a press conference when asked about the difficulty of playing at Old Trafford.

“It’s more difficult to play at Anfield or Etihad at the moment.”

Liverpool and Manchester City are locked in an epic struggle for the Premier League title this season, while Manchester United now look unlikely to finish in the top four and would miss out on the Champions League if they cannot do so.