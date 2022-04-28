Manchester City are preparing to loan out incoming signing Savinho, with the player keen to move to PSV Eindhoven, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

The reigning Premier League champions have an agreement in place with Atletico Mineiro to sign him for a fee of €6.5m.

The teenage winger is set to join Manchester City in the summer and the club are already mapping his development going forward as they look to hone his talents and hand him experience in Europe.

Savinho is unlikely to play for Manchester City next season and the club are already preparing to loan him out.

And according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, PSV Eindhoven are interested in getting their hands on the player on loan.

The Dutch giants have scouted the player and are pressing forward with their attempt to sign him on loan from Manchester City.

Troyes and Lommel SK are also keen to sign the winger on loan and them being part of the City Football Group gives them an advantage.

But Savinho would prefer to move to the Netherlands and play for PSV on loan next season, where he would look to kick on and make an impact.