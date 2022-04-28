Jurgen Klopp has signed a new four-year contract at Liverpool that will take him to the end of the 2025/26 season, according to The Athletic.

Klopp was expected to go on sabbatical once his old deal expires in 2024 but there have been indications that he was prepared to extend those terms.

Liverpool have always been keen to keep the German at Anfield longer and it emerged earlier today that negotiations had started between the club and his agent over a new contract.

But it seems the talks were more advanced than previously anticipated and an agreement is in place between Liverpool and Klopp.

It has been claimed that the 54-year-old has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him on Merseyside until 2026.

Mike Gordon, the president of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, was in attendance at Anfield on Wednesday night.

He was in England to facilitate the progress of the negotiations and Klopp’s agent was also on Merseyside during the Champions League game against Villarreal.

Klopp always maintained that he would only agree to extend his stay if he felt that he had the energy to carry on.

And it seems the Liverpool manager has been revitalised this season with the club in the process of rebuilding his squad.