Fixture: West Ham United vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his side and substitutes for this evening’s visit to the London Stadium by German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Hammers are due to host the Bundesliga club in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie and Moyes is eyeing leading his men into the final.

Winning the Europa League is a route into the Champions League for West Ham and Moyes has increasingly prioritised the competition as the rounds have gone by.

Moyes continues to have to shuffle his pack due to injury, with notable absentees, including Angelo Ogbonna.

Eintracht Frankfurt sit ninth in the Bundesliga and played out a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim at the weekend.

Alphonse Areola is in goal for West Ham today, while Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma and Aaron Cresswell make up a back four.

Further up the pitch, West Ham deploy Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice, while Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini support Michail Antonio.

Moyes has options on the bench if needed and can turn to Mark Noble and Nikola Vlasic.

West Ham United Team vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Lanzini

Substitutes: Fabianski, Randolph, Coufal, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Benrahma, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Alese, Chesters