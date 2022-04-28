Kalvin Phillips’ preference is to stay at Leeds United if they survive in the Premier League, despite interest from Aston Villa and Manchester United, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The midfielder’s future at Leeds has come under the scanner due to interest from several teams in the Premier League.

With Leeds trying to survive in the Premier League, talks between the club and the player over a new deal have been postponed until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is Aston Villa’s top target for the summer and Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign him through intermediaries.

But it has been claimed that Phillips is not pushing for a move away from Elland Road at the moment.

The midfielder would prefer to stay at Leeds next season if they survive in the Premier League.

Talks over a new deal would also commence at the end of the campaign if Leeds are still a Premier League club.

Phillips is only likely to move from Leeds if they are relegated or they receive an offer that the club feel they cannot refuse.