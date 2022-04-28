Manchester City are also interested in Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong, who wants to continue to play in the Champions League, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The Dutch midfielder’s future at Barcelona has come under the scanner due to suggestions that he is feeling unsettled at the Nou Camp.

De Jong is believed to be dissatisfied with his role under Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez and has not ruled out leaving the club in the summer.

Barcelona do not want to lose him, but there are suggestions that they could sell if they receive a fee in the region of €70m in the next transfer window.

Manchester United were eyeing him even before Erik ten Hag became their manager, but it has been claimed that Manchester City are also interested in him.

Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the midfielder and is keen to snare him away from Barcelona in the summer.

If De Jong becomes available, Manchester United are likely to face serious competition from their local rivals for his signature.

He also wants to continue to feature in the Champions League, which gives Manchester City the edge over the Red Devils.

Xavi wants to keep the Dutchman as well but for the moment there are no guarantees that he will stay at the Nou Camp.