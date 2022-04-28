Millwall manager Gary Rowett has indicated that he is not losing sleep over speculation surrounding the future of Tyler Burey, amidst interest from West Ham.

The 21-year-old attacker has impressed in the Championship this season at Millwall and has the ability to play in different roles across the forward line.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with suggestions that he is being watched by West Ham ahead of a potential swoop in the summer transfer window.

But Rowett has dismissed the speculation over his future and stressed that most of the rumours at this stage of the season cannot be taken seriously.

The Millwall boss is not surprised that Premier League clubs are looking at Burey, but stressed that does not mean that it will lead to offers for him in the summer transfer window.

“They are all just stories at this stage of the season”, Rowett told the South London Press.

“Five per cent of the transfer speculation has some truth and the other 95 per cent is just to stoke it up by different outlets and different people. Everyone wants a story.

“Tyler Burey got in our team and was scoring goals, I imagine most Premier League clubs would watch him at some point, just like they would with Zak [Lovelace] or Billy Mitchell.

“Most Premier League clubs would come and watch Billy.

“But coming to watch someone and putting an offer in to sign them are two very different things.

“I don’t really treat it particularly seriously.”

Burey has scored twice in the Championship this season and spent the first half of the campaign at League Two side Hartlepool.