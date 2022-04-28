Tottenham Hotspur could send young talent Kion Etete on loan to a Championship club in the summer transfer window as his next step, according to football.london.

Etete is currently spending time on loan at League One club Cheltenham Town, where he has made six-goal contributions thus far.

The 20-year-old Tottenham talent previously spent time on loan in League Two at Northampton Town.

Tottenham could now look to send Etete further up the league pyramid in the summer, with a Championship loan possible for the forward.

Spurs will be looking to see how the youngster handles the demands of the second tier if they do agree a loan deal for him to head to the Championship.

He was tempted into Tottenham’s youth ranks from Notts County.

Cheltenham, Etete’s current club, sit in 15th spot in the League One standings and finish their league campaign this weekend when they face Cambridge United away from home.

Etete signed a new contract with the Lilywhites last summer before going out on loan and is set to stay on until at least 2023.