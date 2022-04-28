Tottenham Hotspur are close to appointing a deputy for football managing director Fabio Paratici from abroad, according to the Evening Standard.

Paratici became Spurs’ football managing director in the summer last year and his appointment has led to some heavy shake-ups at the north London club.

His arrival led to the eventual exit of technical performance director Steve Hitchen in February and further changes have also been afoot.

Senior scout Brain Carey also left the club earlier in the week and Paratici is on the hunt for a deputy to work under him.

Now Spurs are close to appointing a No. 2 to Paratici to assist him in the workings of the club from the management side.

Paratici’s plan is to make major changes in the scouting and recruitment divisions and bringing in a No.2 is part of it.

Spurs desire a deputy with intimate knowledge of English football, but the person they have hit upon hails from outside England.

Paratici and Conte previously worked in tandem at Juventus and in January they were able to secure the signings of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from the Turin club, both of whom have impressed for Spurs so far.