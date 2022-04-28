Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping tabs on Southampton star James Ward-Prowse for a long time, according to football.london.

The midfielder has consistently been one of the Saints’ standout players in recent seasons, and is rated highly in the Premier League.

Ward-Prowse has earned plaudits for his ability from dead ball situations, and many have questioned why he is yet to earn a move to a bigger club.

The 27-year-old has ten goals and seven assist so far this season across all competitions for Southampton and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Southampton’s top flight rivals Tottenham are long-term admirers of Ward-Prowse and have continued to keep a close eye on his progress.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is keen on overhauling his squad in the summer and he has already made it clear to his club’s hierarchy that he needs as many as six new signings, which includes two new midfielders.

Ward-Prowse, who has four years left on his current deal at Southampton, is tipped to have a clutch of clubs interested in him at present, and any deal to lure him away could cost a potential suitor significant amount in fees.

Tottenham snapped up midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton in the summer of 2020 and it remains to be seen whether they will indeed make Ward-Prowse one of their targets in the forthcoming window.