Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks could leave the north London club this summer in search of regular football, according to football.london.

Winks is a product of the Tottenham academy and emerged in the first team under former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

But the managerial changes over the last few years have not helped the midfielder and he has been a bit-part player this season under current boss Antonio Conte.

He has made 16 league appearances this season with only nine of them coming in the starting eleven and his future at Tottenham is unclear.

The 26-year-old has two years left on his Spurs contract but it has been claimed that he will likely move on in the summer.

Winks is not satisfied at being a squad player at Tottenham and will be looking to play regular football next season.

Conte is keen to make more additions to his midfield in the summer and the England international could be set to become surplus to requirements.

Spurs are likely to favour moving him on a permanent deal and Winks has admirers in the Premier League.

He has made 200 appearances for Spurs and has extensive experience of being a performer in the English top flight.