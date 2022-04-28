Rangers first team coach Roy Makaay is glad to have had an extra day to prepare for the game against RB Leipzig tonight.

The Gers played on Saturday, a 3-1 win against Motherwell, giving them a buffer of five days to work towards the semi-final game.

Their opponents also played on Saturday, but they lost 2-1 to direct rivals for the top four, Union Berlin, losing while leading for most of the game too.

Makaay revealed that the Gers embraced the opportunity of having an extra day, as they put in some extra work towards their preparation for the encounter.

The Gers first team coach stressed that the German team are tough opponents and it is in the Glasgow club’s interest to prepare as well for them as they can.

Speaking to RangersTV, Makaay said: “We always like that extra day so we had an extra training day to prepare for the game.

“We did some extra tactical work.

“They are a really good team and you have to be prepared well and I am sure the team is prepared.”

The important games for Rangers keep piling up as at the weekend they face derby-rivals Celtic for what could be their last chance to make headway in the title race, and next week sees the second leg of the Europa League semi-finals.