Barcelona are prepared to turn their attention towards Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku in their efforts to sign a goalscorer in the summer.

The Catalan giants want to bring in a centre-forward in the next transfer window as a priority, with Xavi Hernandez demanding a focal point for his side’s attack.

Erling Haaland was their top target but the Norwegian is almost certain to join Manchester City in the summer.

The club also conducted talks for Robert Lewandowski, but the negotiations have turned out to be complicated and therefore, Barcelona are prepared to ignite their Plan C.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Barcelona are now considering the prospect of signing Lukaku from Chelsea in the next transfer window.

Chelsea paid more than €115m to snare the Belgian away from Inter last summer, however Lukaku has been nothing short of a flop on his return to Stamford Bridge.

He is not a certain starter at Chelsea and has scored just five times in the Premier League this season.

The forward is unhappy at Chelsea and is open to a move away from the club in the summer.

Barcelona have already met his agent to enquire about the possibility of signing the 28-year-old in the coming window.

However, it is likely to be a complicated financial operation as Chelsea are not likely to want to write off a huge loss on the Belgian and are keen to recoup a large portion of the fee they paid for him.