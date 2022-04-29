Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has outlined Eddie Howe’s role in helping him to adapt to the Premier League despite joining the club in the middle of the season.

Guimaraes’ capture from Lyon was the highlight for Newcastle in the winter transfer window where they spent more than £90m.

The midfielder has made a significant impact as Newcastle climbed from the relegation zone to the top half of the Premier League table over the last few months.

However, the midfielder’s first five league appearances for Newcastle came from the bench and he only made his first start in an away win over Southampton in March.

The Brazilian claimed that it was a lot to do with Howe’s plans for him and he was made aware by the Newcastle manager he would be spending his initial days on the bench.

He stressed the role that the Magpies boss played in giving him the time he needed to adapt to the Premier League despite his personal ambition to get on with it straight away after he joined the club.

Guimaraes told ESPN Brasil: “It was a difficult adaptation, completely different.

“It is the toughest league in the world.

“The first two weeks were very difficult, but I had confidence in the coach.

“He spoke to me a lot, said he wanted me to understand how the Premier League works, he wanted to me start some games on the bench.

“It was good for my adaptation.

“Even at the beginning, without understanding much, just because you have arrived you want to play.

“And it was no different for me.

“He told me I was going to play, he asked me to calm down and communicate with everyone.”

The midfielder has scored three times in his last three Premier League appearances and has played a key role in their climb up the league table.